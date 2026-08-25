Panthers Expect Hubbard Back For Week One

The Carolina Panthers are optimistic about running back Chuba Hubbard's return for the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 13. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed on Monday (August 24) that Hubbard is ahead of schedule in recovering from a hamstring injury. Canales mentioned that Hubbard recently reached a speed of 20 MPH during his rehabilitation, indicating his progress. However, the team remains cautious and will ensure he is fully ready before putting him back on the field.

In Hubbard's absence, Jonathon Brooks has taken most of the first-team reps in practice. Brooks, a 2024 second-round draft pick, is returning from back-to-back ACL tears that kept him out for two seasons. Despite these setbacks, Brooks is expected to play a significant role in the Panthers' offense this year.

The Panthers plan to use a committee approach in their backfield, with Hubbard and Brooks sharing duties. Canales stated that the team would rotate the lead back depending on the situation, with one player handling the base downs and the other coming in for third-down plays.

Hubbard, who had a standout 2024 season with career highs in carries, yardage, and touchdowns, saw a decline in his performance in 2025. With the departure of Rico Dowdle to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hubbard has the opportunity to reclaim his position as a key player in the Panthers' rushing attack.