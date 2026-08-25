Vandy Taps Berlowitz As Starting Quarterback

Vanderbilt University has named Blaze Berlowitz as the starting quarterback for the upcoming football season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The senior quarterback secured the starting position after a competitive battle with five-star freshman Jared Curtis. Berlowitz, who transferred from New Mexico State, is entering his third season with the Commodores.

Despite Berlowitz's selection as the starter, Curtis is expected to see playing time in Vanderbilt's Week One matchup against Austin Peay on Tuesday, September 5. Curtis, a highly-touted recruit, has shown promise during preseason scrimmages, often ending drives in the end zone. However, Berlowitz demonstrated more consistency in moving the ball, despite some turnover issues.

Vanderbilt's head coach, Clark Lea, has emphasized the importance of selecting the quarterback who best positions the team to win. Lea praised Curtis for his growth and Berlowitz for his tactical skills within the offensive scheme. "Blaze has had an excellent training camp," Lea said. "He's day in and day out been really consistent."

The decision to start Berlowitz comes after extensive evaluation by the coaching staff, which included reviewing film and holding discussions. The competition between Berlowitz and Curtis was closely watched, with both quarterbacks receiving reps with the first team throughout the preseason.

As Vanderbilt prepares to open its season, the team aims to build on its recent success, including a 10-win season last year. The Commodores are looking to Berlowitz to lead the offense effectively while also utilizing Curtis's talents as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season.