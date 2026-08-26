Bryan Kohberger Granted New Hearing

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, is seeking to withdraw his plea. A judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for next June to review Kohberger's claims that he was coerced into confessing. Kohberger, sentenced to four life terms without parole, argues his legal counsel misled him with false promises. He claims his attorneys pressured him into accepting the plea deal by withholding evidence and exaggerating the conditions of life on death row.

Kohberger's petition for post-conviction relief alleges that his constitutional rights were violated. He specifically points to hair evidence from victim Ethan Chapin's hand, which DNA testing excluded him from, as a key oversight by his defense team. The burden now lies with Kohberger to prove that his plea was not entered knowingly or voluntarily.

Prosecutors maintain a strong case against Kohberger, citing DNA evidence, cellphone data, and surveillance footage linking him to the crime. The Latah County Prosecutor's Office stated they are prepared to defend the convictions and ensure justice prevails. Kohberger's hearing will determine if his claims warrant reopening the case. If successful, the possibility of the death penalty could be reinstated.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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