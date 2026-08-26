Commanders Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle DJ Humphries

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran offensive tackle DJ Humphries to a one-year deal, bolstering their depth at left tackle. Humphries, who spent the past eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, joins the Commanders after a tryout on Tuesday (August 25). He will compete with Brandon Coleman for the starting position, which became available following Laremy Tunsil's torn triceps injury earlier this month.

Humphries, 32, brings significant experience to the Commanders, having started 98 of the 101 games he played with the Cardinals. After being drafted in the first round in 2015, he became a key player at left tackle. Despite battling injuries in recent years, Humphries continued to contribute to teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. His signing comes after the Commanders released veteran tackle Foster Sarell, who had been part of the team since March.

According to Roundtable.io, Humphries' arrival provides much-needed depth as the Commanders prepare for their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. The team hopes Humphries' experience will help stabilize their offensive line, which is crucial with Tunsil's absence.

Yahoo Sports reports that Humphries' signing could lead to positional changes within the team, potentially moving Coleman back to left guard. The Commanders aim to finalize their roster and strategy ahead of the regular season, with Humphries expected to play a pivotal role.