DOJ Warns Kennedy Center May Be Torn Down If Plan Blocked

Government lawyers have warned that the Kennedy Center could face demolition if a federal judge blocks a plan to close the venue for two years. According to a court filing by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday (August 24), the Kennedy Center is described as a "decrepit" structure in need of extensive renovations. The DOJ argues that without the planned closure and renovations, the center might have to be "taken down" and replaced with a new structure, such as a proposed outdoor amphitheater.

The filing also highlights the importance of recognizing President Donald Trump's role in the proposed renovations. The DOJ claims that failing to acknowledge President Trump's efforts could lead to a loss of donor support, which is crucial for the center's financial survival. The administration asserts that President Trump has secured $258 million in funding from Congress for the center's restoration and has attracted a new donor base.

The Kennedy Center's board, which was appointed by President Trump, supports the renovation plan and emphasizes the need for President Trump's recognition. However, the proposal has faced legal challenges and criticism from various groups, including Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio. Beatty has filed a lawsuit opposing the changes, arguing that only Congress has the authority to rename the center.

A court hearing on the dispute is scheduled for Thursday (August 27) in Washington, D.C. The judge previously ruled against renaming the center to include President Trump's name, but the board has since voted to add "Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump" to the building's name. The DOJ defends the board's decision as lawful and accuses Beatty of opposing any recognition of President Trump's contributions.

The outcome of the hearing could determine the future of the Kennedy Center and its planned renovations.