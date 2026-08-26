Flight Diverted After Pilot Gets Sick

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

NTSB Chair Warns Burbank Airport At Risk For Midair Collision
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Boston was forced to divert to Detroit after the captain became ill midflight on Tuesday (August 25). During communications with air traffic control, the sick captain can be heard telling a controller he needed to go to the hospital once they reached the gate. Delta confirmed that the flight landed safely and was re-crewed before continuing to Boston. The nature of the illness was not disclosed.

The incident highlights the importance of having two pilots on the flight deck. Delta Air Lines stated that the flight diverted due to a sick crew member, and the flight landed without incident, taxiing to the gate safely. The airline apologized to its customers for the delay in their travel.

This event is reminiscent of other instances where flights have been disrupted due to pilot illness. For example, last year, a Southwest Airlines captain fell sick during a flight from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio, requiring a passenger who happened to be a pilot to assist the copilot.

Delta's swift response in diverting the flight to Detroit, a hub airport, facilitated the replacement of the sick pilot and ensured the safety and continued journey of the passengers.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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