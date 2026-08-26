Hit-Boy Says He Doesn’t See Himself Working With Nas Again

By Tony M. Centeno

August 26, 2026

Hit-Boy and Nas, who have won Grammys for their work together, aren't on good terms anymore.

The seasoned producer touched on his rift with Nasir in a new interview with DJ Vlad and Elliott Wilson. During the conversation, Hit admitted that he hasn't spoken to Nas in three years following the release of their last project, Magic 3. Although they had a great run and won awards for their work, Hit-Boy said he doesn't see them working together again.

"We did a lot of great work together, but I don't see us working together again," Hit explained.

"It's lots of reasons, but it's something I just really don't want to dig too deep in because it's just like pretty deep," he continued. "But yeah, respect to what we did get accomplished in three years."

The two hitmakers made 80 songs together and released six albums from 2020 to 2023. Nas earned his first Grammy for King's Disease, which was executive-produced by Hit-Boy, after winning Best Rap Album in 2021. The duo followed through with two more installments of the King's Disease trilogy and also released their Magic trilogy.

Nas himself hasn't responded to Hit's comments, but fans have begun to notice just how real their fall-out is. One X user claimed that Nas removed Hit-Boy as a collaborator from his King's Disease and Magic albums on streaming services.

VladTV members can watch the entire interview now. Check out another clip from the interview about Hit's dad below.

Hit-BoyNas
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