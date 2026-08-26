PA Governor Vows To Keep Eagles In Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has pledged to keep the Philadelphia Eagles in the city, despite potential plans for a new stadium. Speaking at the Eagles' public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday (August 25), Shapiro expressed his commitment to ensuring the team remains in Philadelphia. This comes after a letter was sent to season-ticket holders, suggesting the team might move to a new facility in the Philadelphia "region."

Shapiro, a lifelong Eagles fan, emphasized the importance of the team to the city and its fans. "Here's what I can tell you for sure: It's going to be in the city of Philadelphia," Shapiro said. He praised the Eagles' management, including owner Jeffrey Lurie, for their thoughtful approach to the stadium's future. The current lease for Lincoln Financial Field expires in 2032, and the team has begun exploring options for a new or renovated stadium.

Lurie has not ruled out the possibility of moving the stadium outside of South Philadelphia but has stated that any decision will prioritize the fans' best interests. The Eagles have been conducting "exploratory research" on potential stadium options, and Lurie aims to have a more definitive plan within the next year or two.

Shapiro's determination to keep the Eagles in Philadelphia aligns with the team's historical connection to the city. The Eagles have played in South Philadelphia since their inception, and Shapiro is confident that the team will continue to call the city home. "The Eagles organization is thinking about what they want for the future," Shapiro added. "And we know that that future is going to be here in Philadelphia."