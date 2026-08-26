Packers TE Kraft Participates In Joint Practice

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft took a significant step in his recovery by participating in 11-on-11 drills during today's joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals. The 25-year-old is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season and is aiming to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Kraft, who was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list recently, has been steadily increasing his workload. According to Yahoo Sports, Kraft said his knee looks "spectacular" and he is focused on returning to his pre-injury form. Despite being in the final year of his rookie contract, Kraft is not holding back in practice while waiting for a potential extension.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed a desire to finalize a contract extension for Kraft before the regular season begins. Gutekunst praised Kraft's dedication, noting his impressive performance in recent practices. Kraft caught four passes on Sunday and five more on Tuesday, showing he could be a key target for quarterback Jordan Love.

Before his injury, Kraft was one of the top tight ends in the league, with 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games. As reported by Fantasy Football Calculator, Kraft is expected to be a top-five fantasy tight end this season, though his snap count might be limited early on.

The Packers are optimistic about Kraft's return to full strength, and his participation in joint practices is a promising sign for his readiness in the upcoming season.