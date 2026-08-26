PGA Tour Suspends Gogel Over Bets

The PGA Tour has suspended Matt Gogel, a member of the PGA Tour Champions circuit, for six months due to betting on golf events. The 55-year-old admitted to placing "small recreational wagers" on PGA Tour competitions in 2024 and 2025. Although Gogel did not bet on tournaments in which he participated, his actions violated the PGA Tour's Integrity Program.

The suspension, which began on Sunday, August 23, 2026, will keep Gogel out of all Tour-sanctioned events until February 22, 2027. This decision came after Gogel finished tied for 30th in the Rogers Charity Classic. Despite the setback, Gogel expressed his commitment to returning to the Tour, stating, "I made an honest mistake, and I look forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA Tour Champions."

Gogel has been a consistent presence on the Champions Tour, participating in 18 events this year and earning over $760,000. He currently ranks 20th in the Charles Schwab Cup points race. His career highlights include a win at the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

The PGA Tour's Integrity Program prohibits any form of betting on Tour-sanctioned events by members and their immediate circles. Violations can result in fines, suspensions, or even lifetime bans. Gogel has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the disciplinary process.