Target Shares Fall After Controversial Costume Pulled

Target Corporation's shares fell nearly 4% on Tuesday (August 25) following backlash over a Halloween costume that critics say evoked racist minstrel stereotypes. The costume, marketed as the "Kids' Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume," was removed from shelves and online sales after the company apologized on Monday. The stock experienced a drop of up to 5% during the day's trading.

The controversy erupted after social media users pointed out that the costume resembled caricatures from Jim Crow-era minstrel shows. Target stated that the costume "should never have been part of our assortment" and acknowledged the hurt it caused to their Black guests, team members, and partners.

Tejal Patel, director of Target shareholder SOC Investment Group, commented that this incident is "another example in a chain of events where Target has lost trust with its consumer base." The company has faced similar challenges in the past, including backlash over its 2023 Pride Collection and a decision to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies last year.

Despite the apology, some stakeholders remain dissatisfied. Sheletta Brundidge, a Minneapolis entrepreneur, expressed that the apology did not sway her, stating, "Target keeps showing us who they are." Calls for a boycott have emerged, with some community leaders urging Target to reinstate its DEI programs.

The incident comes as Target attempts to recover from previous controversies and improve its financial standing. The company has reported consecutive strong quarters, and its stock has risen approximately 63% this year. However, the costume controversy has reignited scrutiny of the retailer's internal processes and commitment to diversity.

Target's new CEO, Michael Fiddelke, has implemented strategies to boost sales, including store refreshes and aggressive pricing. The company plans to invest $2 billion in 2026, with a focus on opening new stores and remodeling existing ones. Despite these efforts, the backlash over the costume highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining consumer trust and brand reputation.