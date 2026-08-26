Waymo Robotaxis Heading To Munich, Germany

By iHeartRadio

August 26, 2026

Robotic Taxi Company Waymo's Testing Permits Ends In New York City
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet, has announced plans to introduce its robotaxi services in Munich, Germany, by the end of 2027. The company will begin with manual street mapping in the coming weeks, followed by testing with safety drivers, as it works with German regulators to finalize the legal framework. This move marks Waymo's first venture into the European Union market.

The rollout in Munich will follow a phased approach, starting with high-definition mapping of local streets. Waymo plans to adapt its autonomous driving software to Munich's unique driving conditions before launching a commercial ride-hailing service. The company aims to leverage Germany's 2021 autonomous-driving law, which provides a clear regulatory path for Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Waymo's co-CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, emphasized Munich's significance as a "world-class hub for mobility and engineering," marking an important milestone in the company's global expansion. The company is collaborating with Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) and other local officials to secure necessary approvals.

Currently, Waymo operates in 11 U.S. cities and is expanding to 19 more. Munich will be its third international market, following London and Tokyo. The company plans to invest in local fleet operations and create high-skilled jobs as it prepares for the launch.

The introduction of Waymo's robotaxis in Munich comes amid increasing competition in Europe's autonomous vehicle market. Other companies, such as Mobileye and Volkswagen, already hold permits to test autonomous vehicles in Germany. Waymo's entry into Munich is seen as a strategic move to establish its presence in a key European market.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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