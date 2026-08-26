Williams Sisters Get Wild Card Into US Open Doubles

Serena and Venus Williams are set to reunite on the tennis court as they receive a wild card entry into the US Open women's doubles tournament. This marks their first joint appearance at the US Open in four years, as they aim for their 14th Grand Slam doubles title and third victory in Queens.

The Williams sisters, who have been a dominant force in doubles tennis, last played together at the 2022 US Open. Their planned reunion at Wimbledon this year was disrupted when Serena withdrew due to a knee injury. However, they returned to the court last week at the Cincinnati Open, where they were also granted a wild card entry.

The sisters have a storied history in tennis, boasting 14 major doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals. Serena, 44, and Venus, 46, continue to compete on the WTA Tour, with Venus also receiving a singles wild card for the Cincinnati tournament.

Their return to the US Open is highly anticipated, as they bring a wealth of experience and success to the competition. The sisters' participation adds excitement to the tournament, which will see them compete against the world's best in pursuit of another Grand Slam title.