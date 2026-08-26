World Humanoid Robot Games In Beijing Break Records

The World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing showcased groundbreaking achievements in robotics, with a humanoid robot setting a new record in the 100-meter sprint. On Saturday (August 22), a robot completed the race in 9.39 seconds, surpassing the human world record of 9.58 seconds set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in 2009. The event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval, drew over 2,000 robots from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

The Games, now in their second year, featured more than 1,300 competitions across 51 events, including running, table tennis, and soccer. The event coincided with the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing, where companies showcased about 3,000 products, including humanoid robots. According to The Associated Press, the Games are a testament to China's rapid advancements in robotics, amidst a growing technology rivalry with the U.S.

A humanoid robot from Beijing-based X-Humanoid also set a new standing high jump record, reaching 2.88 meters, surpassing the human record of 2.45 meters set by Cuba's Javier Sotomayor in 1993. The Games also included events like weightlifting and tug of war, with robots demonstrating their capabilities in real-world scenarios such as household tasks and emergency response.

Despite these achievements, experts like Dennis Hong from the University of California, Los Angeles, emphasize that humanoid robots are still primarily used for demonstrations and research. As reported by The Associated Press, Hong noted the challenges of making bipedal robots run at high speeds, highlighting the importance of balance, control, and mechanical robustness.

The World Humanoid Robot Games continue to push the boundaries of what robots can achieve, demonstrating significant progress in the field of robotics.