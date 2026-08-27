Another Plane Blows Tires At O'Hare

An American Airlines flight bound for Charlotte experienced a tire issue while taxiing for departure at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday (August 26). The incident marks the fifth occurrence of blown tires in Chicago this month, involving airlines such as United, Southwest, and American.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight 3280 blew two tires while taxiing, causing passengers to deplane via stairs and board buses back to the terminal. Passenger Lataisa Williams described hearing a loud "pop" before the plane rolled to a stop. The affected aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was replaced, and passengers were rebooked on another flight to Charlotte.

This incident follows a series of similar tire issues at O'Hare, including two planes suffering tire damage after landing last Monday. The Chicago Department of Aviation and the FAA are investigating these incidents, but no clear cause has been identified. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of the occurrences.

American Airlines issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience and ensuring passengers' safety was their top priority. The airline, along with the FAA, continues to investigate the root cause of these tire issues at O'Hare.