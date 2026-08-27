Seahawks Extend DL Williams For Three Years

The Seattle Seahawks have secured the services of defensive lineman Leonard Williams for an additional three years with a $90 million extension. The 32-year-old player, who was entering the final year of his previous contract, has been a key figure in the Seahawks' defense, contributing significantly to their Super Bowl 60 victory.

Williams, who joined the Seahawks in a midseason trade from the New York Giants in 2023, has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of his two full seasons with the team and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025. Over the past two seasons, Williams has accumulated 18 regular-season sacks and made significant contributions during the playoffs.

The extension comes as no surprise, given Williams' performance and the Seahawks' desire to maintain their championship-caliber defense. According to ESPN, Williams was voted the NFL's best defensive tackle by league executives, scouts, and coaches this offseason.

While the Seahawks have committed a substantial amount to Williams, the deal provides long-term cost certainty amidst a rising market for elite defensive tackles. The recent contract extension of Jalen Carter by the Philadelphia Eagles, which set a new benchmark for defensive tackles, underscores the importance of securing Williams' future with the team.