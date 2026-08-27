Singles Brackets Set For US Open

The US Open singles brackets are finalized, with Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka ready to defend their titles. Alcaraz, seeded second in the men's singles, will face Roman Safiullin in the first round. This marks Alcaraz's return to action following a wrist injury that sidelined him from the French Open and Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sabalenka, aiming for her third consecutive women's title, will compete against Camila Osorio in her opening match.

In the men's singles, American Ben Shelton leads the US contenders as the eighth seed. On the women's side, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, seeded third and fourth respectively, are the top US hopes. Singles play in the final Grand Slam of the season begins on Sunday (August 31) at Flushing Meadows, New York.

The tournament is set to deliver intense competition, with top players like Alcaraz and Sabalenka aiming to maintain their dominance. Fans can expect exciting matches as the world's best tennis players vie for the prestigious US Open title.