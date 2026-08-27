Tropical Storm Dolly Forms in Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Dolly has formed in the Central Tropical Atlantic, as reported by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). As of Thursday (August 27), Dolly is located over 1,500 miles east of the Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The storm is anticipated to approach the Leeward Islands over the weekend, though it is not expected to impact the United States.

The NHC issued its first advisory on Dolly at 11 a.m. ET, noting that environmental conditions are expected to become hostile by Friday (August 28), likely hindering further development. According to the NHC, Dolly originated from Invest 96L, which strengthened into a tropical storm earlier in the day.

The naming of Tropical Storm Dolly coincides with the recent passing of country music legend Dolly Parton, although the storm's name was predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization. The name Dolly replaced Diana, which was retired after causing significant damage in 1990.

Forecasters continue to monitor Dolly's path and potential developments. Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, advised that while Dolly is not currently a threat, residents along the east coast of the U.S. should stay informed. The Atlantic hurricane season, which peaks between mid-August and mid-October, remains active with multiple tropical waves being monitored for potential development.