Cale Makar Signs Record NHL Contract With Avalanche

In a historic move for the NHL, Cale Makar has signed an unprecedented contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche. The deal, which was finalized on Friday (August 28), is reportedly worth $20.4 million per year over eight years, making it the largest contract in NHL history. Makar, a standout defenseman, was instrumental in the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup victory and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

Makar, who was drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche in 2017, has established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the league. He has been a Norris Trophy finalist six times in his first seven seasons, winning the award twice. Last season, Makar scored 79 points in 75 games, showcasing his offensive prowess and solidifying his status as a key player for the Avalanche.

The contract negotiations, which had been ongoing for some time, were closely watched by fans and analysts alike. Joe Sakic, president of hockey operations for the Avalanche, expressed confidence throughout the process, stating that both sides were committed to reaching an agreement. The new deal ensures that Makar will remain a cornerstone of the Avalanche's defense for years to come.

Makar's contract comes as the NHL's salary cap continues to rise, allowing for larger player salaries. His deal surpasses recent high-value contracts in the league, setting a new benchmark for elite players. The Avalanche's commitment to Makar reflects their desire to maintain a competitive roster and continue their pursuit of additional championships.

As the Avalanche prepare for the upcoming season, Makar's presence on the team is expected to be a significant factor in their success. The contract not only secures Makar's future with the team but also reinforces Colorado's position as a top contender in the NHL.