Firefighter Rappels Down Cliff Face To Rescue Stranded Free Climber

A stranded free climber was rescued from a narrow ledge on the west face of Mount Yonah in north Georgia after calling 911 for help on Tuesday (August 25). The climber, whose identity has not been released, became stuck about 260 feet up the 3,166-foot mountain and found himself unable to safely climb up or down, according to White County Public Safety officials.

Emergency crews responded just after 7 p.m. and quickly launched a drone to locate the climber, who was perched on a 20-inch by 20-inch ledge with no safe exit. Firefighter Will Roper rappelled down to the ledge, secured the climber with a harness and safety lines, and brought him to safety. The entire rescue took about 42 minutes from the arrival of emergency personnel.

Roper, who has experience hiking and climbing Mount Yonah himself, said this was his first rescue involving an actual person on the mountain. He explained, "I've done a lot with dummies and a lot with other firefighters in training, but that's the first time that I've ever done it, kind of in the heat of the moment with a live subject." He also shared that the climber remained calm throughout the ordeal, even joking with Roper during the rescue.

Authorities say the climber was experienced but had chosen the wrong route and became trapped. He was uninjured in the incident. The successful rescue highlights the importance of technical training and quick response in emergencies such as this.

Watch the video of the dramatic rescue below: