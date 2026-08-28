MLB Suspends Prospect Over Fake Age Plot

Daury Severino Damaso, a 16-year-old baseball prospect from the Dominican Republic, has been suspended by Major League Baseball (MLB) for one year due to an elaborate age-fraud scheme. The young athlete was posing as a 13-year-old with assistance from his former trainer, who helped create fake documents under Severino's younger brother's name. The scheme even included a fake death certificate to mislead investigators.

The plot unraveled as Severino was about to finalize a nearly three-million-dollar deal with the Cleveland Guardians. As reported by ESPN, the discovery of this fraud led to Severino's immediate suspension from entering the international amateur market.

The suspension highlights MLB's ongoing efforts to ensure integrity and fairness in the recruitment process. Severino's case also underscores the lengths to which some prospects may go to gain an advantage in the highly competitive world of professional baseball.