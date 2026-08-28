Tarik Skubal Faces Former Team Tonight

Less than a month after his trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tarik Skubal will pitch against his former team, the Detroit Tigers, for the first time tonight (Friday, August 28) at Comerica Park in Detroit. Skubal, who spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Tigers and won the last two American League Cy Young Awards, was traded to the Dodgers on August 1 for three prospects: Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith. The trade was part of the Tigers' strategy to avoid losing Skubal to free agency without compensation.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal has a 1-2 record in four starts, with a 3.38 ERA. His strikeout numbers have been impressive, including an 11-strikeout performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates. According to Yahoo Sports, Skubal's return to Detroit is highly anticipated, as he has not pitched at Comerica Park since July 29.

Tonight's matchup will also feature Detroit's Drew Anderson on the mound. Anderson, who transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation after Skubal's departure, has a 3.57 ERA in his last four starts. The Tigers, currently in fourth place in the AL Central, have lost 10 of their last 12 games and are struggling to stay in the playoff race.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are looking to recover from a rough road trip, having been swept by the Atlanta Braves. True Blue LA reports that the Dodgers are keen to make a strong showing in Detroit, with Skubal leading the charge.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on Detroit SportsNet. For the Tigers, this series is crucial as they aim to improve their standings and keep their playoff hopes alive.