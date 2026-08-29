Judge Rules Speech-Based Student Deportations Unconstitutional

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that efforts by the Trump administration to deport noncitizens based on their political speech violate the Constitution. U.S. District Judge Noël Wise sided with the Stanford Daily in its lawsuit against Secretary of State Marco Rubio, finding that the use of the Immigration and Nationality Act to revoke visas and deport foreign students for expressing political views infringes on First and Fifth Amendment rights.

Judge Wise's decision follows actions to revoke visas and deport students involved in pro-Palestinian activism. The judge emphasized that the government's enforcement of these provisions discouraged foreign students from expressing political views, which is contrary to the freedoms of speech and press protected by the First Amendment. Wise stated, "In the United States, free speech, including the freedom to criticize the government and its leaders, is not a sign of our democracy’s fragility. It is evidence of its strength."

The ruling was celebrated by the plaintiffs, including the Stanford Daily, whose editor-in-chief, George Porteous, expressed relief that their journalists can now report without fear of deportation. The decision marks a significant affirmation of free speech rights for noncitizens in the U.S.

The State Department defended its policies, stating that visas are a privilege and the government remains committed to national security. However, the ruling challenges the discretionary power of the Secretary of State to revoke visas based on speech, highlighting what Judge Wise described as "seriously discriminatory enforcement."

The case has drawn national attention, particularly following the arrests of students like Mahmoud Khalil from Columbia University and Rümeysa Öztürk from Tufts University for their pro-Palestinian views. The ruling is expected to have significant implications for how immigration laws are applied in cases involving free speech.