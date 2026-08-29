Southeast Under Weekend Flood Threat

Parts of the Southeast are bracing for potential flooding this weekend as severe storms are expected from Alabama to Virginia. The threat of flash flooding will extend into Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida on Sunday (August 30) and continue into Monday.

According to Fox Weather, a Level 1 out of 4 flash flood threat is in place due to a slow-moving weather front. This front has been causing thunderstorms since early this week, with the severe weather threat increasing on Wednesday (August 27) and shifting to a flood threat by Thursday (August 28).

Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected to persist, with damaging winds possible in some areas. The New York Post reports that by Monday, most of the Southeast will have received between 1 to 3 inches of rain, potentially disrupting weekend plans for millions.

The ongoing weather pattern highlights the increasing frequency and intensity of weather events in the region. Climate Central notes that Florida has experienced 98 billion-dollar weather events since 1981, with costs exceeding $300 billion.

As the Southeast prepares for more rain, residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.