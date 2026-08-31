Eagles Bring Back Pierce For Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Dameon Pierce to their practice squad today, just a day after releasing him in their final roster cuts. Pierce's addition provides depth behind Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley, who are listed behind Saquon Barkley on the team's depth chart.

Pierce, who previously played for the Houston Texans, rushed for 939 yards in 2022. His return to the Eagles comes after missing much of the training camp with a hamstring injury, although he did participate in the preseason game against the Bengals, where he gained 44 yards on four carries.

The Eagles, like all NFL teams, had to trim their roster to 53 players by the league's deadline. As reported by Delaware Online, Pierce was one of the players released in this process. However, his performance and potential have earned him a spot on the practice squad, providing the team with a reliable backup option.

The Eagles are not alone in making such moves, as many veteran players find themselves rejoining teams on practice squads after initial cuts. According to The Eagles Wire, more notable players are expected to catch on with practice squads in the coming days as teams finalize their rosters.