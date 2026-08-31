Lindsay Clancy Deliberations To Continue Tomorrow

Jury deliberations in the Massachusetts triple murder trial of Lindsay Clancy will resume on Tuesday (September 1) as jurors continue to weigh the evidence in the case of the mother accused of strangling her three young children in 2023. The jury began deliberating late Thursday (August 27) and was sent home once again today without reaching a verdict.

Clancy, who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, admits to killing her children but claims she suffered from postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness that can occur after childbirth. Her defense argues that this condition rendered her incapable of understanding her actions. Prosecutors, however, allege the killings were premeditated, asserting that Clancy acted intentionally and with full awareness of her actions.

Jurors have been presented with several options for their verdicts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Clancy could face life in prison without parole. A not guilty verdict could lead to her commitment to a psychiatric facility.

The trial has drawn significant attention to postpartum mental health issues, with discussions focusing on the adequacy of Clancy's mental health care and the broader implications of postpartum psychosis. As deliberations continue, the case highlights the complexities of mental health defenses in criminal trials.

Clay Travis spoke about the case on Monday, (August 31), and the number of people in the United States who have voiced their support of Clancy and believe that she should be found not guilty.

“It’s telling us something very dark about the heart of the American people," Travis said during the The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.