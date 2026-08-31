SEC To Challenge Judge's Order Blocking Athlete Ban

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is preparing to challenge a judge's order that prevents it from penalizing schools for signing former professional athletes. According to CBS Sports, the SEC will appear in a Louisiana court on Thursday (September 3) to contest the order. The order currently blocks the SEC from enforcing rules that prohibit schools from playing athletes who have participated in professional sports drafts or signed pro contracts.

The controversy began when a Dallas judge issued an order allowing athletes like Jordan Hudson and Wesley Bissainthe, who are currently on NFL rosters, to return to college sports. The SEC, along with other Power Four conferences, had recently passed rules barring former professional athletes from returning to college play. These rules were a response to ongoing legal challenges to the NCAA's eligibility rules, which have been modified to allow athletes to play five seasons within a five-year span.

Attorney Ryan Downton, representing the athletes, argues that the SEC's new rules unfairly target football and men's basketball players, while other sports are not affected. The SEC's stance is that as a voluntary association, it has the right to set rules for its members. However, the league has agreed to comply with the current court order, pending the outcome of Thursday's hearing.

The legal battle has intensified as LSU plans to sign former NFL players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who were granted an additional year of eligibility by a Baton Rouge judge. The SEC's new rules would penalize schools for such signings, but the court order temporarily prevents these penalties.

The SEC's challenge highlights the ongoing debate over athlete eligibility and the balance of power between the NCAA, conferences, and the courts. The outcome of Thursday's hearing could have significant implications for college sports, as more than 300 athletes have filed lawsuits seeking additional eligibility.