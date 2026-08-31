UAE Intercepts Iranian Drone, Denies Airbase Attack

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday (August 31) that its air force intercepted an Iranian drone over its territorial waters. The UAE's Ministry of Defense confirmed the interception, saying the drone approached from Iran. This incident follows a weekend of renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, marking the first significant military engagement in a month.

The UAE also firmly denied reports of an attack on its Al Menhad Air Base, located south of Dubai, where U.S. forces are stationed. Iranian media claimed that dozens of drones targeted the airbase, but the UAE's Ministry of Defense labeled these reports as "false" and urged the public to rely on official sources for information.

The exchange of military actions began when U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on Sunday (August 30). In response, Iran launched missiles at U.S. sites in Jordan, which were intercepted. Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that it would "respond decisively" to any military aggression, but Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran was not seeking war.

The interception of the drone and the denial of the airbase attack come amid heightened tensions in the region. The UAE has been a target of Iranian aerial aggression throughout the six-month conflict, with numerous drone and missile attacks reported.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical point of contention, as it is a vital waterway for global oil shipments. The U.S. has increased economic pressure on Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing new sanctions. Meanwhile, high-level diplomatic efforts continue, with mediators from Oman, Pakistan, and Qatar visiting Tehran to advance negotiations for a potential resolution to the conflict.