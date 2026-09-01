9-11 Cancer Cases Continue To Soar

As the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, the number of cancer cases linked to the tragedy continues to rise. According to the New York Post, recent data from the World Trade Center Health Program reveals that cancer cases among individuals who lived, worked, or attended school near Ground Zero have now surpassed those of emergency responders. The total number of cases has surged from over 3,200 in 2015 to more than 57,000 today.

The World Trade Center Health Program provides medical care and monitoring for 9-11-related health conditions. The program serves people from all 50 states, and currently, 145,275 members are enrolled, with 67% certified for at least one type of cancer linked to 9-11 toxins. The increase in cancer cases is attributed to the aging population exposed to the toxic dust and debris released during the attacks.

Attorney Michael Barasch, who represents many program members, noted, "9/11 did not end on 9/11. The cancer clock is ticking 24/7." The JAMA Network study highlights that responders with severe exposure to the World Trade Center site had a nearly threefold higher incidence of lung cancer compared to those with mild exposure.

The ongoing rise in cancer cases underscores the long-term health impacts of the 9-11 attacks. As the anniversary nears, the focus remains on providing care and support to those affected by the tragedy.