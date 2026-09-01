Baseball's Final Month Begins Tonight

The final month of Major League Baseball's regular season kicks off tonight with several teams vying for playoff positions. The San Diego Padres aim to extend their half-game lead for the final National League (NL) wild card as they face the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, the American League (AL) postseason race remains tight, with the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Colorado Rockies, hoping to close their half-game gap to the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians will host the Toronto Blue Jays, adding to the evening's pivotal matchups.

In the NL, the Philadelphia Phillies, who are on a five-game winning streak, will play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies are near locks for the playoffs, with a 99% chance of making it according to FanGraphs, and they sit four games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. The Braves, along with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, hold comfortable division leads.

The AL races are more competitive, with the Astros leading the AL West by two games over the Rangers, and the White Sox holding a 3.5-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central. The AL East sees the Rays with a 4.5-game advantage over the Yankees. In the wild-card race, the Guardians, Orioles, Blue Jays, and Rangers are separated by just two games.

As the season winds down, teams like the Mariners and Tigers will need strong performances to stay in contention. The Mariners have a favorable schedule, facing some of the league's weaker teams, while the Tigers have a more challenging path. The postseason picture will heavily depend on how teams perform in these crucial matchups.