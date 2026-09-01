Clemson Names Vizzina Starting Quarterback

Clemson University has officially named Christopher Vizzina as the starting quarterback for the Tigers' season opener against LSU. Head coach Dabo Swinney announced the decision on Tuesday (September 1), following a competitive fall camp battle between Vizzina, a fourth-year junior, and true freshman Tait Reynolds.

Swinney praised Vizzina's consistency, stating, "He's earned that," during a press conference. Vizzina, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds, will lead the Tigers on Saturday (September 5) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. Despite Vizzina's starting role, Swinney mentioned that Reynolds is likely to see playing time during the game.

Vizzina has been a part of Clemson's football program since 2023, serving as the top backup to former quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is now in the NFL. Last season, Vizzina appeared in six games, passing for 404 yards and four touchdowns. His performance during fall camp solidified his position as the starter, though Swinney acknowledged that Reynolds pushed him for the job, showing significant improvement since enrolling early at Clemson.

The quarterback competition was closely monitored, with Swinney noting that every practice and rep was meticulously graded. While Reynolds showed promise, he had some challenging days that allowed Vizzina to pull ahead. Swinney emphasized the importance of Vizzina's steady performance, comparing his running abilities to former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd.

Clemson is looking to bounce back from a 7-6 season last year, the worst under Swinney since 2010. The Tigers are eager to start the season strong against No. 11 LSU, marking the beginning of the Lane Kiffin era for the Tigers' opponents.