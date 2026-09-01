FTC Sues Amazon Over Alleged Ad Auction Manipulation

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the online retail giant of deceptive advertising practices that allegedly manipulated ad auctions to overcharge advertisers. The lawsuit, joined by 22 state attorneys general, claims Amazon's actions led to more than $20 billion in excess charges since 2019.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson stated that Amazon's ad auction system misled over 1.2 million advertisers, including more than 500,000 small- and medium-sized businesses. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon's "second-price" auction model was manipulated, allowing the company to impose hidden surcharges and effectively convert it into a first-price auction. This practice allegedly forced advertisers to pay significantly more, with costs passed on to consumers through higher product prices.

Amazon's advertising business has grown rapidly, becoming the third-largest online advertising marketplace behind Google and Meta. The FTC claims that Amazon's actions have violated fair trade practices, impacting millions of advertising customers and consumers alike. The lawsuit seeks to halt these practices, impose civil penalties, and refund affected advertisers.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to the lawsuit, asserting that the company "strongly disagrees" with the allegations and maintains that the FTC misunderstands how advertising works. Amazon argues that its practices are transparent and provide customers with competitive pricing.

The legal action represents a significant challenge to Amazon's advertising operations, with potential implications for its business model. The case highlights ongoing concerns about transparency and fairness in digital advertising, as regulators scrutinize the practices of major tech companies.