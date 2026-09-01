Niners' Nick Bosa To Practice Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is set to return to practice on Wednesday (September 2) as he recovers from a torn ACL. General manager John Lynch confirmed that Bosa, who has been working on a side field with trainers, will rejoin the team for practice. The 49ers hope the 28-year-old will be ready for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Bosa suffered the ACL injury in Week 3 of the previous season and has been easing back into activity. He initially experienced soreness and tendinitis in his surgically repaired knee, which led the team to take a cautious approach. Lynch emphasized that Bosa knows his body well and is confident in his ability to prepare for the season opener.

The 49ers have struggled defensively without Bosa, managing only 20 sacks last season—the fewest in the NFL. Bosa's return is crucial for the team's success, as he has been one of the most productive edge rushers since being drafted in 2019. He has made the Pro Bowl in all five of his healthy seasons and won the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

In addition to Bosa, tight end George Kittle is also expected to practice this week. Kittle, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in January, has made a remarkable recovery and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on August 23. Head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to manage both players' workloads carefully to ensure they are ready for the game in Australia.

The 49ers face a challenging opener against the Rams, who have bolstered their defensive line by bringing Aaron Donald out of retirement. The team will leave for Melbourne on Wednesday night and hold a light workout on Saturday before resuming regular practices.