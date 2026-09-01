Packers Expect Parsons, Musgrave Back Soon

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst expressed optimism today about the return of two key players. Edge rusher Micah Parsons, recovering from a torn ACL, is expected to start practicing by Week Three. This timeline suggests the 27-year-old could be back in action for the Packers' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six. Meanwhile, tight end Luke Musgrave, who suffered a neck injury during minicamp, is also anticipated to play this season. Both players are currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which mandates they miss the first four games of the season.

According to Acme Packing Company, Parsons' recovery follows a typical nine-month timeline for ACL injuries, similar to that of fellow player Christian Watson. Parsons tore his ACL on December 14, 2025, and is on track for a mid-September practice return. The PUP list rules mean he will be unavailable for the first four games, but he should be ready by Game 5.

The Packers placed Parsons on the PUP list at the start of training camp, a move that Yahoo Sports reports was expected due to his recovery status. The team aims to protect its investment in Parsons and ensure he returns fully healthy, rather than rushing him back.

Musgrave, also on the PUP list, is expected to make a return this season. The Packers are hopeful that both players will contribute significantly once they are cleared to play.