Padres Calling Up Top Prospect Ethan Salas

The San Diego Padres are set to promote their top prospect, Ethan Salas, from Triple-A to the major leagues. The 20-year-old catcher will join the team as rosters expand, marking a significant step in his career. Salas has been performing exceptionally well with the Padres' top farm club, hitting .326 and demonstrating elite defensive skills. He will become the youngest player to catch in a major league game since Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez in 1991.

Salas, who was signed as an international free agent in 2023 with a $5.6 million bonus, has been on the Padres' radar as a key future player. According to MLB.com, Salas has been a standout in the minor leagues, despite facing challenges such as a back injury in 2025. His recent performance in Triple-A El Paso, where he hit his career-best 10th homer, has solidified his status as a promising talent.

While Salas is primarily a catcher, the Padres plan to utilize him as a left-handed bat in a designated hitter (DH) platoon. This decision comes as the team deals with injuries to key players like Luis Rengifo and Gavin Sheets. Yahoo Sports reports that Salas' promotion is timely, given the Padres' current roster needs and their position in the pennant race.

Salas' journey to the majors has been anything but straightforward. He has overcome injuries and fluctuating prospect rankings to emerge as a vital part of the Padres' future plans. As Padres Mission notes, his defensive prowess and improved offensive approach make him a valuable asset. The Padres' management and fans alike are eager to see how Salas will contribute to the team's success as they push for a playoff spot.