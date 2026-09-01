Ravens' Madubuike Progressing, Week One Status Unclear

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is making progress in his recovery from a neck injury, but his availability for Week One remains uncertain. Head coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism on Monday (August 31) about Madubuike's condition, stating that the 28-year-old is in a "good position." However, Minter did not provide a definitive timeline for Madubuike's return to the field.

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler and key player for the Ravens' defense, has been sidelined since Week 2 of last season due to the injury, which required surgery. The Ravens have not placed him on injured reserve, suggesting they expect him to return within the first four weeks of the season. According to BaltimoreRavens.com, Madubuike passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform list, allowing him to return to practice.

Despite his return to practice, Madubuike remains limited, participating in team stretches and warm-ups before working separately with the Ravens' Director of Strength & Conditioning, Scott Elliott. Minter emphasized the importance of a cautious approach, saying, "It's still a process to get ready to play football. That's something we're going to work through over these next couple weeks."

Yahoo Sports reported that Madubuike's presence is crucial for the Ravens, who are aiming to bounce back from an injury-riddled season that saw them miss the playoffs. The team has bolstered its roster during the offseason and is considered one of the top contenders in the AFC.

As the Ravens prepare for the upcoming season, they hope Madubuike can return to his dominant form. His performance in 2023, where he led all NFL defensive linemen with 13 sacks, highlights his impact on the field. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton noted, "He's one of the most talented at his position in the league," emphasizing the boost Madubuike's return would provide to the defense.