UCLA Fires Athletic Director Amid Budget Deficit

UCLA has dismissed Martin Jarmond from his position as athletic director due to significant financial challenges faced by the athletics department. On Monday (August 31), university chancellor Julio Frenk announced the decision, highlighting the unsustainable financial losses incurred under Jarmond's leadership. The department is grappling with a substantial budget deficit, necessitating a shift in leadership to ensure financial stability.

Former Los Angeles Lakers executive Tim Harris will step in as interim CEO and athletic director. Harris, a UCLA alumnus, brings over 35 years of experience from his tenure with the Lakers and will work on a pro bono basis. Frenk expressed confidence in Harris's ability to develop new revenue streams through partnerships, licensing, and other ventures. The goal is to create a self-sustaining model for UCLA Athletics that supports student-athletes and coaches.

Jarmond's tenure at UCLA, which began in 2020, included the school's transition to the Big Ten Conference and multiple NCAA championships. However, the athletics department's financial woes overshadowed these achievements. The department ended the 2024 fiscal year with a $51.8 million debt, requiring a university bailout. The rising costs associated with name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation further strained the budget.

Jarmond's leadership faced criticism, particularly regarding the football program. Despite winning 10 conference championships, the football team struggled, resulting in coaching changes. Jarmond replaced Chip Kelly with DeShaun Foster and later hired Bob Chesney from James Madison University. Chesney's era will begin with a game against Cal on Saturday (September 6).

The decision to replace Jarmond comes as UCLA seeks to improve its financial health and redefine its athletics program. Frenk emphasized the need for a model that prioritizes purpose over pressure, aiming to lead the transformation of intercollegiate athletics.