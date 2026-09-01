USPS Whistleblower Flags Tech System For Mail-In Ballots

An anonymous federal official has filed a whistleblower complaint warning that the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) new system for handling mail-in ballots is flawed and untested. The complaint claims that the system could significantly disrupt the upcoming midterm elections if implemented. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year directing the USPS to send mail-in ballots only to citizens on a federal list, but a federal judge has blocked the order.

The whistleblower, represented by Whistleblower Aid, alleges that the USPS rushed the development of the system, which was only started in earnest in June. The system is designed to verify mail-in ballots, but even a single error in barcode scanning could result in the rejection of entire batches of ballots. This could prevent ballots from being mailed to voters, causing significant delays.

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who received the complaint, has expressed concerns over the system's potential to fail. He has called on Postmaster General David Steiner to abandon the plan, citing its potential to infringe on citizens' voting rights. The USPS has continued developing the system despite court orders blocking its implementation.

A federal court recently issued a preliminary injunction preventing the USPS from implementing the executive order for the midterm elections. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other voting rights groups have praised the ruling, emphasizing the importance of protecting voters' rights.

The legal battle over the executive order is ongoing, with the Trump administration appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the administration of mail-in voting in future elections.