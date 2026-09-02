Blues To Name Thomas Captain

The St. Louis Blues are set to enter training camp with a new captain, as multiple sources report that center Robert Thomas will be named the team's on-ice leader on Thursday (September 3). The 27-year-old Thomas will replace Brayden Schenn, who served as captain until his trade to the New York Islanders in March.

Thomas has been a standout player for the Blues, leading the team in scoring for the past three seasons and averaging more than a point per game. His consistent performance and leadership qualities have made him a natural choice for the captaincy.

Schenn, who was a key player in the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup victory, was traded to the Islanders in exchange for Jonathan Drouin, a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and goaltending prospect Marcus Gidlof. The trade marked the end of Schenn's tenure with the Blues, during which he registered at least 50 points in six seasons.

The decision to name Thomas as captain comes as the Blues undergo a retooling phase. Despite the team's struggles, Thomas has been a reliable presence on the ice, contributing significantly to the team's offense. In 45 games this season, he has scored 15 goals and provided 24 assists, maintaining nearly a point-per-game pace.

As the Blues look to the future, Thomas is seen as a solid long-term solution for the team's leadership. His appointment as captain is expected to bring stability and a renewed sense of direction as the team navigates its rebuilding process.