Buccaneers' Egbuka, McMillan On Mend

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are showing signs of recovery from injuries that kept them off the field at the end of training camp. Both players participated in side-field workouts during practice on Thursday (September 2), with head coach Todd Bowles expressing optimism about their progress.

Egbuka is dealing with a toe injury sustained during a joint practice with the New York Jets on August 12, while McMillan is nursing a knee issue. The Buccaneers are hopeful that both players will be ready for their Week One matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, though their availability remains uncertain. Sara Walsh of NFL Network reported that McMillan is already running routes, suggesting a positive trajectory for his recovery.

Despite the injuries, the Buccaneers' coaching staff remains optimistic about the team's offensive capabilities. Rookie receiver Ted Hurst has been highlighted as a potential standout, and the team has a deep roster of receivers, including Chris Godwin, who is reportedly looking sharp for the upcoming season. Coach Bowles noted that the team's approach remains cautious, stating, "I'll feel better when I see next week. Right now, they're day by day, week by week."

The Buccaneers are set to face the Bengals on Sunday, September 16, at Paycor Stadium. With the loss of veteran receivers Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard, Egbuka and McMillan's return could be crucial for the team's offensive strategy.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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