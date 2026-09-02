Cousins Named Raiders' Starting QB

In a move that was widely anticipated, Kirk Cousins has been named the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for Week One of the NFL season. Head coach Klint Kubiak made the announcement on Wednesday (September 2) after maintaining that rookie Fernando Mendoza, the first overall draft pick, would be the understudy. Cousins, a veteran entering his 15th NFL season, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having previously worked with Kubiak during their time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cousins, who ranks in the top six among active quarterbacks in passing yards and touchdowns, did not practice on Wednesday, receiving "veteran rest" to allow Mendoza to get reps with the first-team offense. Despite the competition, Kubiak expressed confidence in Mendoza's potential, noting that the rookie has made significant progress since joining the team.

Cousins' experience and established relationship with Kubiak were key factors in the decision. Cousins said, "I think the combination of my body feeling good and getting with Klint and Andrew [Janocko], who I had been with previously for several years, think there's a comfort level there."

Mendoza, who led the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy, has shown promise during the preseason. However, he acknowledged the learning curve he faces in the NFL, stating, "Pressure makes diamonds."

Kubiak also addressed the status of running back Ashton Jeanty, expressing optimism that he will be available for the season opener as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Raiders are gearing up for the start of the regular season with a revamped roster and high expectations.