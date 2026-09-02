Falcons' Quarterback Competition Continues

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a tight race for their starting quarterback position as the new NFL season approaches. General Manager Ian Cunningham has confirmed that no decision has been made between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., and the final call will be made when the coaching staff is ready. Tagovailoa, who joined the Falcons on a one-year deal after being released by the Miami Dolphins, has had a varied preseason, while Penix is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Despite being listed as the starter on the Falcons' official depth chart, Tagovailoa is not guaranteed the starting role. Cunningham emphasized that the competition is open, stating, "There are no starters right now." Penix, who was drafted in the first round in 2024, is still working his way back to full fitness and has not yet participated in 11-on-11 drills.

The Falcons' decision to bring in Tagovailoa was a strategic move to add depth and experience to their quarterback room. Cunningham explained that the team wanted to ensure they had options, especially with Penix's recovery timeline uncertain. He stated, "We feel like we've elevated our floor, but we've also got players coming in here ready to prove themselves."

In addition to Tagovailoa and Penix, the Falcons have Cooper Rush and Jack Strand on their depth chart. Rush is listed as the backup, while Strand is third-string. Penix is currently labeled as an "injured player" on the chart, reflecting his ongoing recovery process.

As the Falcons continue to evaluate their options, the quarterback situation remains fluid. The team is focused on fostering healthy competition to determine the best fit for their starting role. With the season opener approaching, the decision on who will lead the team under center is expected to be made soon.