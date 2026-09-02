Multiday Severe Storms Across Northeast Continue

By iHeartRadio

September 2, 2026

Severe storms are currently impacting millions across the Northeast, with more than 65,000 people experiencing power outages in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey as of earlier today. These storms, which began on Tuesday (September 1), are expected to continue throughout the week, bringing threats of intense winds, large hail, and potentially tornadoes. Flash flooding has already occurred in eastern Pennsylvania, and the risk remains high.

According to FOX Weather, a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat persists across parts of the Northeast. The storms have caused significant damage, with wind gusts exceeding 55 mph, downed trees, and power lines. The FOX Forecast Center predicts that today could see the most damaging wind reports and power outages as the atmosphere becomes warm, humid, and unstable.

Spectrum News reports that tornadoes have touched down in Dover, Delaware, and Atlantic Beach on Long Island, New York, causing damage to buildings and infrastructure. Cleanup efforts are underway, and officials have lifted a state of emergency in Dover to allow residents to resume normal activities.

As the week progresses, the severe weather threat is expected to shift slightly southward into the Mid-Atlantic, affecting areas like Washington, D.C. The storms are likely to continue through Friday (September 4), with the potential for further damage and disruptions.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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