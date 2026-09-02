Reported Shooting At Virginia Elementary School 'Contained'

A reported shooting at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro, Virginia, was quickly contained on Wednesday (September 2), according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities confirmed that all students, teachers, and staff are accounted for and safe following the incident, which took place earlier in the morning.

Law enforcement responded to initial reports of a possible shooting around 9:30 a.m., with Augusta County deputies, the SWAT team, State Police, and Waynesboro Police arriving on scene. The school was secured by about 10:23 a.m., and the evacuation of students and staff was carried out successfully. According to statements from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, everyone from Westwood Hills Elementary was moved to a designated staging area for safety, and parents were advised not to come directly to the school to allow emergency crews full access.

Parents and guardians were instructed to reunite with their children at the fellowship hall of Westminster Presbyterian Church, a nearby location set up for this purpose. As a precaution, all other Waynesboro Public Schools were placed on lockdown, but officials stated these schools remained secure and safe.

Waynesboro Public Schools posted on social media: "All Westwood students, teachers, and staff are accounted for and are safe... All schools are secure and safe at this time. Parents and guardians, please do not call 911 for additional information. We will relay it as soon as possible." Updates were provided through the official channels of both law enforcement and the school district, urging families to avoid the area and await further instructions.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger also addressed the situation on social media, stating, "I am monitoring the emergency at Westwood Hills Elementary School this morning. My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene. Augusta County and Waynesboro law enforcement and schools are continuing to provide updated guidance to community members."

One person was reportedly injured in the incident, though authorities did not immediately provide further details on their condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials said more information would be released as it becomes available. The situation remains under law enforcement control, and no additional threats have been reported at this time.