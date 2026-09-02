Seattle Teachers Strike Avoided

A potential teachers' strike in Seattle has been averted after a tentative contract agreement was reached between Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association. The agreement was finalized overnight, just in time for the new school year to begin today (Wednesday, September 2). This development ensures that classes for nearly 50,000 students will start as scheduled.

The negotiations, which had been ongoing throughout the summer, focused on key issues such as salaries and special education. According to KOMO News, Superintendent Ben Shuldiner expressed optimism about the progress made, highlighting the swift pace of negotiations as a positive sign.

The teachers' union had previously voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a contract was not reached, emphasizing the need for better pay and working conditions. The district's proposal included a 9% raise over three years, with a 2.6% increase for the upcoming school year, as reported by KUOW. However, the union sought raises above inflation, citing the high cost of living in Seattle.

Special education was another major point of contention. The union expressed concerns over proposed changes to student-teacher ratios and the number of paraeducators in special education classes. Details of these proposals have not been made public, but they are part of a larger plan to reorganize special education across the district.

With the agreement in place, students will return to classrooms today to begin the new school year. The district has emphasized the importance of supporting students, recognizing educators' value, and maintaining financial responsibility amid a fiscal crisis.