SEC Executives "Will Not Budge" On Pro Ban

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) is standing firm on its decision to ban professional athletes from returning to college sports, despite ongoing legal battles. University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman told ESPN that the SEC "will not budge" on enforcing its long-standing rule against former NFL, NBA, or WNBA players using remaining college eligibility.

This stance comes as SEC lawyers and Commissioner Greg Sankey prepare to appear in a Louisiana courtroom on Wednesday (September 3) to argue against allowing at least two former NFL players to compete for Louisiana State University (LSU). The school risks severe penalties from the conference, including potential expulsion, if they defy the ban.

A recent ruling by a Dallas judge temporarily prohibits the NCAA, SEC, and Sankey from stopping a group of athletes, including NFL players like Jordan Hudson and Wesley Bissainthe, from returning to college sports for another season. The judge's order challenges the SEC's ability to enforce its ban and has sparked a series of legal challenges nationwide.

The NCAA recently changed its eligibility rules to allow athletes to play five seasons over five years. However, this rule does not apply to players who exhausted their eligibility last spring, leading to numerous lawsuits from athletes seeking a fifth year.

The SEC, along with other Power 4 Conferences, has enacted new rules prohibiting teams from playing athletes who have signed professional contracts. These rules are a direct response to ongoing legal battles over player eligibility. According to Yahoo Sports, the SEC's penalties for schools violating this rule could include suspensions, fines, and revocation of voting privileges.

As the legal battle continues, the SEC remains resolute in its decision, with Plowman stating that they will not compromise on the integrity of college sports.