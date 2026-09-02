Wolves, Jazz Make Weekend Trade Official

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have finalized a trade first reported over the weekend, involving several key players. On Tuesday (September 1), the Timberwolves acquired forward Cody Williams and guard John Konchar from the Jazz in exchange for guard Josh Green. The deal also included cash considerations going to the Jazz.

Cody Williams, who was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft, played 67 games last season, averaging a career-high 8.8 points per game. Williams is expected to bring a strong offensive presence to Minnesota. John Konchar, with eight seasons under his belt, will be waived by the Timberwolves, allowing them to stretch his salary over multiple seasons and create financial flexibility.

Josh Green, a 6-foot-6 guard, joins the Jazz as a strong defensive asset. Green played a pivotal role in the Dallas Mavericks' journey to the 2024 NBA Finals and has appeared in 349 games throughout his career. His addition to the Jazz roster is expected to enhance their defensive capabilities significantly.

The trade allows the Timberwolves to sign Jonathan Kuminga using the taxpayer midlevel exception, offering them more flexibility for the upcoming season. The transaction marks another strategic move by the Timberwolves as they continue to reshape their roster ahead of the new NBA season.