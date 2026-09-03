Colts' Richardson Named Backup QB

By iHeartRadio

September 3, 2026

Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts
Photo: Chris Carter / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has secured the position of backup quarterback to Daniel Jones for the upcoming NFL season. Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced the decision today, confirming that Richardson will be the next in line should anything happen to Jones. Riley Leonard will serve as the third-string quarterback.

Richardson's journey to this role has been marked by competition and challenges. After a pregame accident cut his 2025 season short, he returned to the Colts during their voluntary offseason program and impressed coaches with his professionalism. Despite requesting a trade earlier this year, Richardson remained with the team and worked hard to prove his capabilities. Richardson expressed his commitment to the team, stating, "I'm just ready to showcase what I can do and be a winning piece to help the team."

Throughout training camp, Richardson and Leonard shared reps with the first-team offense, showcasing their skills in preparation for the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Richardson's performance in practice, including a touchdown pass to tight end JJ Galbreath, helped solidify his position as the backup quarterback. Leonard also showed promise but ultimately will start the season as the third-string quarterback.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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