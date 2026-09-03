Dodgers Consider Giving Ohtani Time Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating giving their star player, Shohei Ohtani, some time off due to ongoing physical issues. On Wednesday (September 2), Ohtani went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, showing visible discomfort with his right arm. This has raised concerns about his availability for upcoming games.

Manager Dave Roberts plans to discuss Ohtani's condition with the team's medical staff to determine the best course of action. Ohtani has been dealing with biceps and knee issues, which have kept him from pitching since July 3. While an injured list stint is not expected, the team is considering giving him a break to recover. Roberts noted, "If he's feeling the way that visibly looks, then it's really not helping anyone," according to Yahoo Sports.

Despite his injuries, Ohtani has continued to play, but his performance at the plate has suffered. He is currently hitting .279 and has been in a slump, going 6-for-46 in recent games. Roberts acknowledged that Ohtani's recent struggles are concerning and said, "The swings aren't who he is," as reported by The Associated Press.

The Dodgers are still hopeful that Ohtani can return to pitching this season, but his health remains uncertain. He recently threw a bullpen session but was unable to start a game afterward. Roberts expressed optimism about Ohtani's recovery, stating there is "plenty of time" to make decisions before the playoffs.