Good Good Golf Execs Leave Over Ad Fallout

Major changes are underway at Good Good Golf, a prominent golf media company, after CEO Matt Kendrick and president Joe Flannery stepped down on Wednesday night (September 2) amid ongoing fallout over a controversial advertisement. The ad, intended to promote a new Callaway driver, depicted a man shoving a woman to the ground, sparking widespread criticism for its portrayal of violence against women.

The advertisement, which was meant to parody the horror movie "Obsession," was deleted the same day it was posted on August 20. However, it continued to circulate on social media, leading to relentless backlash. Good Good Golf co-founder Nahid Giga will serve as interim CEO, as reported by WZZM13.

The fallout has been significant. Callaway Golf ended its relationship with Good Good, and major retailers like Golf Galaxy and Dick's Sporting Goods pulled Good Good's merchandise from their shelves. Additionally, the Golf Channel canceled the upcoming season of its reality series "Big Break," which was set to feature Good Good. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp expressed disappointment, emphasizing golf's role in fostering inclusivity.

Good Good also withdrew its title sponsorship of a PGA Tour event in Austin, Texas, scheduled for November 12-15. Despite the controversy, the PGA Tour confirmed the tournament will still take place. Good Good founder Garrett Clark, who appeared in the ad, apologized in an eight-minute video, calling the commercial "the worst ad known to man" and distancing the company from its content.

Good Good Golf, which started as a YouTube channel in 2020, quickly grew into one of the largest content creators in the sport, featuring various competitions and challenges. Despite the setback, Good Good has pledged to focus on rebuilding its team and culture.